Brock Vandagriff to transfer to Kentucky, face Georgia next season

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

10/07/23 - Kentucky vs. Georgia Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) during Georgias game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia hasn’t seen the last of Brock Vandagriff. While the talented quarterback went into the transfer portal on Monday, the former Georgia quarterback will now be playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.

A team Georgia plays next season. A date for the Kentucky game has not been announced, but will be done so next Wednesday by the SEC.

Vandagriff will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats. He spent his first three seasons at Georgia. The quarterback went into the transfer portal on Monday, thanking those for his time in Athens.

