Brock Bowers return grows more likely, Ole Miss lineman reportedly injured in practice

ATHENS — Georgia and Ole Miss are moving in opposite directions on the injury reports, per sources close to the teams.

It is becoming more likely than less likely that Bulldogs All-American Brock Bowers will play against the Rebels, per sources, as he has proven capable in his route running.

The Rebels, meanwhile, are reportedly on the verge of a possible offensive line shake-up with starting right tackle Micah Pettus suffering a lower body injury that prevented him from practicing on Wednesday.

If Bowers can return to the playing field for the 7 p.m. game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 9 Ole Miss it would be huge for the Bulldogs both schematically and spiritually.

The Bulldogs have proven versatile as a two tight-end offense, and if Bowers can perform on a level comparable to where he was before suffering an ankle injury at Vanderbilt on Oct 14 and subsequently undergoing TightRope ankle surgery, it would make the Georgia offense more potent than it has been all season.

Bowers’ absence coincided with the healthy return of receiver Ladd McConkey.

If Bowers is Georgia’s “Superman,” McConkey has provided speed like “The Flash,” breaking out the two games Bowers missed with 6 catches for 135 yards against Florida and 7 receptions for 95 yards in last Saturday’s win over Missouri.

McConkey had missed the first four games of the season with a back injury and in his first three games combined had just nine catches for 107 yards as he worked his way to full health.

