Brock Bowers’ ‘mind racing,’ Georgia icon launches NFL career with Raiders

Brock Bowers has arrived in Las Vegas with a sense of urgency, his mind racing as he works to find his footing at the NFL level.

Bowers, a man of few words during his illustrious career at the University of Georgia, remained direct and true to form in his opening press conference with the Raiders.

“I feel like I’m not going to say much,” Bowers said at his rookie mini-camp press conference on Friday. “but I’m going to go out there and do my job and do everything to my best abilities and just compete out there.”

Las Vegas is banking on it, making Bowers the 13th overall pick after he amassed 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in 40 games with the Bulldogs.

