Brock Bowers leads streaking Georgia into record books

ATHENS —Georgia sits as the favorites to win the national championship halfway through the season, and Brock Bowers is eighth among Heisman Trophy contenders, per the Caesars Sportsbook.

Coach Kirby Smart’s program has remained steadfastly at the top of college football, even as the sport is rapidly changing and other programs are experiencing roller-coaster seasons.

The Bulldogs string of 17 consecutive No. 1 rankings atop the AP Top 25 poll is unprecedented for an SEC team and goes against the grain with parity on the rise.

“The big takeaway for me, and I said at the beginning of the year, this would be the most diverse SEC conference I had seen,” said Roman Harper, a former Alabama player who went on to win the Super Bowl and now works as a analyst for the SEC Network.

“It’s really ringing true right now.”

Except at Georgia, where the Bulldogs have cashed in on a relatively soft first-half schedule that ranks 80th even after UGA knocked off a No. 20-ranked undefeated Kentucky team by a 51-13 count.

UGA has a school-record 23 straight overall wins, passing the 22 in a row the 2008-09 Florida Gators managed, as it heads to Vanderbilt for a noon kickoff.

