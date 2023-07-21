College

Brock Bowers leads Georgia as Bulldogs place 16 on Preseason All-SEC teams

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Brock Bowers 2022 National Championship

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

When you’re the conference’s preseason pick to win the SEC, you’re bound to have some talented players. Georgia certainly fits that bill, as 16 were named to either the first, second or third Preseason All-SEC Team that was released on Friday.

Georgia was also voted to win the conference by the assembled media in Nashville this week.

The Bulldogs placed 11 players on the first team, with Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, Tate Ratledge, Sedrick Van Pran, Mykel Williams, Naz Stackhouse, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter all receiving the recognition.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!