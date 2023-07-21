Brock Bowers leads Georgia as Bulldogs place 16 on Preseason All-SEC teams

When you’re the conference’s preseason pick to win the SEC, you’re bound to have some talented players. Georgia certainly fits that bill, as 16 were named to either the first, second or third Preseason All-SEC Team that was released on Friday.

Georgia was also voted to win the conference by the assembled media in Nashville this week.

The Bulldogs placed 11 players on the first team, with Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, Tate Ratledge, Sedrick Van Pran, Mykel Williams, Naz Stackhouse, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter all receiving the recognition.

