Brock Bowers key to Georgia-Kentucky showdown, NFL scouts taking notes

ATHENS — Brock Bowers’ nationally-televised, highlight-friendly performance sent shockwaves through the NFL as well as college football last Saturday.

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller was among many who took note and reached out to an AFC scout who had an interesting — and telling question in the ESPN pay-site story: “Bowers or any tight end drafted in the last five years?”

Miller said he’s taking Bowers over the pack — much to the chagrin of Kyle Pitts’ fans — for a number of reasons.

“I’m taking Bowers, given his run-after-catch ability, toughness and knack for finding space to operate,” Miller penned. “Whatever you do, NFL teams, do not let Bowers fall into the hands of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Or Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken, who helped create Georgia’s Offensive Frankenstein, without whom the Bulldogs would not have beaten Auburn nor likely won either of their two national championships.

Kentucky coach and defensive guru Mark Stoops has zeroed in on Bowers, as every opposing coaching staff does, with hopes of containing him.

“I think Brock is going to get his …. it’s kind of like going up against Michael Jordan or someone like that, " Stoops said. “You know they’re going to get theirs.”

Read more at DawgNation.com