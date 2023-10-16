Brock Bowers to have ankle surgery Georgia announces in official statement

ATHENS — The Georgia football program announced that tight end Brock Bowers will have ankle surgery today, Monday October 16 in order to stabilize the ankle.

Bowers left Saturday’s game with a high ankle sprain in the second quarter. Georgia did not offer a timetable on his return, and instead said a full recovery is anticipated. If the surgery is the TightRope surgery, Bowers is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks. Georgia is off this week before playing against Florida on Oct. 28, Missouri on Nov. 4, Ole Miss on Nov. 11 and Tennessee on Nov. 18.

