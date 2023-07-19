Brock Bowers, Georgia superstar tight end is versatile man of action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia All-American Brock Bowers is best known as a man of action more so than words.

“I just don’t have a lot to say, usually,” Bowers said during his media appearance at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt.

Kirby Smart said he took satisfaction in bringing the camera shy Bowers to an event with more than 1,000 media members to “see him squirm.”

Smart, of course, knew Bowers would be up to his most recent challenge as he has all others.

Fact is, Bowers proved an interesting subject during a scatter-shot 23-minute, question and answer session.

Who knew UGA’s celebrated college town of Athens played such a big role in Smart landing perhaps the most pivotal offensive recruit of his head coaching tenure?

