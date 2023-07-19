College

Brock Bowers, Georgia superstar tight end is versatile man of action

By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation

Brock Bowers (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the Bulldogs’ 42-41 win in the 2022 Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game played December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia All-American Brock Bowers is best known as a man of action more so than words.

“I just don’t have a lot to say, usually,” Bowers said during his media appearance at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt.

Kirby Smart said he took satisfaction in bringing the camera shy Bowers to an event with more than 1,000 media members to “see him squirm.”

Smart, of course, knew Bowers would be up to his most recent challenge as he has all others.

Fact is, Bowers proved an interesting subject during a scatter-shot 23-minute, question and answer session.

Who knew UGA’s celebrated college town of Athens played such a big role in Smart landing perhaps the most pivotal offensive recruit of his head coaching tenure?

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!