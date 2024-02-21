Brock Bowers draws comparison to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

ATHENS — ESPN’s Matt Miller emphasized that the Falcons aren’t likely to take Brock Bowers with the No. 8 overall pick. Atlanta has taken a skill player in the top 10 of each of the previous three drafts.

One of those was tight end Kyle Pitts back in the 2021 NFL Draft, thus not having a need for someone like Bowers. Even if he’s one of the best prospects in the class.

Miller didn’t compare Bowers to Pitts, but rather a different Falcons pick. That would be running back Bijan Robinson.

“It’s a lot like Bijan Robinson last year,” Miller said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. “We knew how talented he was as a player. It was really hard to find a natural fit for him. The Falcons obviously were pretty ok with taking a player early and they’ve got a great player.”

