Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims share future plans after being sidelined at Georgia football pro day

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during Georgias game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Brock Bowers can’t wait to just focus on football again.

The star Georgia tight end continues to navigate the NFL draft process. He was on hand to support teammates at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday.

But unlike Ladd McConkey and Kamari Lassiter, Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims were unable to work out on Wednesday. They are both dealing with hamstring injuries that prevented them from participating in any on-field drills.

The hope is for both to hold a private workout for NFL teams in early April.

