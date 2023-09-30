Bowers leads Georgia comeback against Auburn as Bulldogs stay unbeaten

After playing its first four games at home and winning by an average score of 42-11, No. 1 Georgia found itself in a hostile road environment for the first time this season but rallied for a 27-20 come-from-behind win against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, they had junior All-American tight end Brock Bowers on their side as he scored the go-ahead 40-yard touchdown with 2:52 remaining. Bowers finished the game with eight catches for 157 yards, with six of those catches and 148 of those yards coming in the second half.

The Dogs trailed 10-0 in the first quarter and 17-10 in the second half, but found a way to win, improving to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs have now beaten the Tigers seven straight times dating back to 2017. It’s Georgia’s longest winning streak in the series since winning nine in a row from 1923-31.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was making his first career road start and finished the game completing 23 of 33 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Daijun Edwards led the Bulldogs on the ground with 76 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs have now won a school-record 22 straight games. They have also won 32 straight regular season games, and 21 straight regular season games in the SEC.

The second half comeback began for the Bulldogs as they put together a 10 play, 98-yard drive that saw Edwards score his second touchdown of the game, this one a 13-yard scamper with 1:03 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs then took their first lead of the contest four minutes later as freshman Peyton Woodring kicked his second field goal of the day, a 38 yarder that gave Georgia a 20-17 lead.

Auburn tied the game once again on a 42-yard field goal with just over six minutes left before the Bulldogs put together the game winning drive that saw Bowers score the 23rd receiving touchdown of his illustrious career. Bowers is now tied with A.J. Green for second place on the school’s all-time list, seven behind Terrence Edwards.

Georgia gets back in action next Saturday playing host to fellow unbeaten Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:00. The Wildcats are also 5-0 after knocking off Florida 33-14 earlier in the day in Lexington. Kentucky has now beaten the Gators three years in a row, the Wildcats longest winning streak in the series in over 70 years.

