Big finish for Georgia, Bulldogs top LSU

ATHENS — Georgia coach Mike White signed Russel Tchewa out of the transfer portal for moments like the one that unfolded on Wednesday night in Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs’ basketball program, fighting to hold on to the NCAA tournament bubble, was about to get popped at home by LSU in the final seconds.

The Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 SEC) led throughout the game before the Tigers (11-8, 3-3) stormed back with a 9-0 run in the final 2 1/2 minutes to claim a 66-65 lead with 16 seconds left.

Georgia, its sold-out student section screaming, its more “mature” crowd catching its collective breath, was seemingly down to its final shot.

Veteran guard Justin Hill drove into the lane and passed the ball back out to Jabri Abdur-Rahim for a 3-point attempt at the top of the key.

The shot bounded off, but the 7-foot Tchewa was there for the offensive rebound -- and then one dribble before a strong move to the rim for a put-back basket through the foul of LSU’s Hunter Dean.

Just like that, with 2.1 seconds remaining, Georgia was back in front and Tchewa had essentially saved the game, a last-gasp Tigers’ shot rimming out.

“This one obviously was big, and we won the game,” Tchewa said, as understated as could be. “So I’m very, very happy.”

Tchewa said he had made a game-winning shot like that before while still at South Florida, where he majored in mathematics.

“It was two years ago at Cincinnati, so we beat them 56-54,” Tchewa said. “It was a hook shot. I remember like it was yesterday.”

White appreciated Tchewa have such a moment on Wednesday with the team’s momentum and postseason hopes on the line.

“Huge, it’s nice to see the big fella with a game winner,” said White, whose team improved to 4-0 in games decided by 4 points or less this season.

“Especially coming off a game he had nine seals for (other players’) layups at Kentucky. He’s buying into helping his teammates be better.”

Read more at DawgNation.