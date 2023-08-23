College

‘Best tackle in the country’ Amarius Mims ready to show what makes Georgia’s offensive line special

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Amarius Mims Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) during the Bulldogs' game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Amarius Mims may not come out and say it, but when you’re 6-foot-8 and 335 pounds, you don’t have to say much of anything.

Especially when teammates like Warren Brinson rave about you as the senior defensive lineman did on Tuesday.

“Best tackle in the country,” Brinson said. “You don’t see people him clean at all. His length, his strength, everything that he has. He has all the intangibles to be a hall of fame offensive lineman. Amarius, he’s a guy. I see him every day when I line up against him in 4i. When he touches you, you feel it, honestly.”

That’s high praise for someone who has made just two starts. Granted, those starts came at right tackle in the College Football Playoff last season. Mims stepped in for an injured Warren McClendon.

Read more at DawgNation.com

