Beck, Bulldogs stingy defense open season with win against UT-Martin

The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs got off to a slow start but poured it on in the second half to open the season with a 48-7 win over UT-Martin Saturday in Athens.

The win over the Skyhawks marked the first career start for quarterback Carson Beck who won the battle two weeks ago to replace Stetson Bennett. The junior from Jacksonville played the first three quarters completing 21-31 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers caught five passes for 77 yards to lead the Bulldogs’ receiving corps.

Bowers also scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the season on a three-yard run with 3:40 left in the first quarter. It was the 25th touchdown of Bowers’ illustrious career, his fifth on the ground.

The Bulldogs’ defense was stellar once again as the Skyhawks punted on nine of their first ten possessions. UT-Martin’s lone touchdown came in the middle of the fourth quarter, long after the outcome had been decided.

After Bowers’ TD, the Dogs made it 14-0 with 4:29 remaining in the first half as Beck ran it in from four yards out. It was the first rushing touchdown of his career to cap a seven play, 68-yard drive.

Peyton Woodring kicked a 23-yard field goal with three seconds left in the second quarter to give Georgia a 17-0 halftime lead. The Lafayette, La. native is the first true freshman placekicker to make his debut in the season opener since 2012.

Georgia went three-and-out to start the second half, but on its second possession, put together a 98-yard scoring drive highlighted by Beck’s 54-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore Mekhi Mews. It was Mews’ first career TD.

The Bulldogs saw another one of their players score his first career touchdown three minutes later as Roderick Robinson barreled in from 2 yards out to give the Bulldogs a commanding 31-0 lead.

Following a UT-Martin missed field goal early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored two plays later as Brock Vandagriff threw his first career touchdown pass, a 21-yard completion to Oscar Delp. The TD was setup on a 54-yard strike from Vandagriff to RaRa Thomas.

Following Woodring’s second field goal of the game with 2:09 remaining, the Bulldogs closed out the scoring as freshman Kyron Jones returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown. It was the first Bulldog pick-six since Kelee Ringo’s 79-yarder to help clinch the CFP national championship against Alabama on Jan. 10, 2022.

The Bulldogs have now won 30 of their last 31 games and get back in action next Saturday playing host to Ball State. Kickoff is set for high noon at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.