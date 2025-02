ATHENS – Georgia baseball finished its barrage of early games with a four-game sweep of Illinois Chicago, closing the weekend with a 17-3 Sunday win.

The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs (8-1) outscored the Missouri Valley Conference member by a 51-15 margin on the weekend.

UGA’s first four hitters treated Foley Field to a rare natural cycle to start Sunday’s game, taking the lead for good.

Leadoff hitter Ryan Black singled and advanced to third base on a double from Slate Alford.

Read more at DawgNation.