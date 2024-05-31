College

Auburn players, fans not happy with Georgia scheduling homecoming against the Tigers

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/30/23 - Georgia vs. Auburn Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) during Georgias game against Auburn on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia made a number of schedule announcements for the 2024 season on Thursday, as its game times against Tennessee Tech and Georgia Tech were announced.

But it was actually an announcement made impacting the game against Auburn that generated the most attention on social media.

Georgia announced that the Oct. 5 game against the Auburn Tigers would be homecoming.


