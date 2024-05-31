Auburn players, fans not happy with Georgia scheduling homecoming against the Tigers

Georgia made a number of schedule announcements for the 2024 season on Thursday, as its game times against Tennessee Tech and Georgia Tech were announced.

But it was actually an announcement made impacting the game against Auburn that generated the most attention on social media.

Georgia announced that the Oct. 5 game against the Auburn Tigers would be homecoming.

Homecoming is set for the 2024 season!



📅: October 5 vs. Auburn#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/2T7Cmkb2kg — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) May 30, 2024





