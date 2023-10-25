Asa Newell: Georgia Basketball lands commitment from 5-star prospect

ATHENS — Mike White landed a massive recruiting win on Wednesday when 5-star prospect Asa Newell announced his commitment to Georgia.

The 6-foot-9 power forward committed to Georgia, picking the Bulldogs over Texas, Gonzaga and Alabama. Newell plays for the famed Montverde Academy in Florida, which has produced the likes of Cade Cunningham, RJ Barrett and D’Angelo Russell.

Newell is actually from Athens, Ga. and his brother Jaden is a walk-on on Georgia’s team.

Newell is Georgia’s first commitment for the 2024 recruiting cycle, with the Bulldogs also recruiting the likes of 4-star guard Derrion Reid and Khani Rooths.

White inked the No. 18 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 recruiting cycle, led by 4-star prospects Silas Demary Jr. and Blue Cain. Georgia also brought in a strong transfer portal class, as the Bulldogs added five players to their roster.

Newell is the third highest-rated prospect to commit to Georgia basketball in the modern recruiting era. The On3 Industry Ranking has Newell as the No. 11 overall player in the class and the No. 2 ranked player at his position. Only Anthony Edwards and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were ranked higher and both went on to become NBA lottery picks.

The early signing period in college basketball starts on Nov. 8 and concludes on Nov. 15.

Georgia went 16-16 last season and 6-12 in the SEC, finishing 11th in White’s first season. Georgia has an exhibition against Eastern Kentucky on Monday before opening the 2023-24 season against Oregon on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Georgia’s home opener comes against Wake Forest on Nov. 10.

