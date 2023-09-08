Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times

Hugh Freeze has Auburn football back on the radar, but the Tigers will need to pull off a tricky road win on the West Coast to stay there.

Auburn has a 10:30 p.m. kick (ESPN) against a Cal team that rolled up 669 yards of offense in a 58-21 road demolition at North Texas last Saturday.

“This will be a good test for all of us …. How do we handle if things are a little uncomfortable or it’s not exactly the way we want it,” said Freeze, whose team is a 6.5-point favorite.

“When our body times are 9:30 or 10 at night and we’re kicking off. All of that is going to be a challenge, but that’s what life is.”

Read more at DawgNation.com