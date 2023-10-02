AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6: No.1 Georgia to face No. 20 Kentucky

Georgia still continues to find ways to win but with each week the Bulldogs look less and less like the team that won the last two national championships.

The Bulldogs sputtered to a 27-20 win over Auburn on Saturday that was not in hand until the final minutes of the game. Georgia remains at No. 1 in the AP Poll for this week, just as it is No. 1 Coaches Poll as well.

Behind Georgia is Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Texas at No. 4 and Florida State at No. 5. The Bulldogs had 35 first-place votes, down from the 55 they had a week ago.

Georgia was able to put the game away in part because of the excellence of Brock Bowers. The junior tight end finished with a career-high 157 yards while scoring the game-winning touchdown for Georgia.

“Bowers did what he does. I mean, the guy’s amazing,” Smart said. “It’s a wonder why you just don’t go to him every play, you know? People know he’s there. Try to find ways — creative ways — to find him the ball. And, you know, we need guys around him and have.”

Georgia is going to need to play much better, starting this week as it hosts Kentucky. The Wildcats find themselves ranked No. 20 following their big win over the Florida Gators. Like Georgia, Kentucky is 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play.

Read more on DawgNation.com.