ATHENS — Georgia will be without a key player on Saturday against the Florida Gators, as wide receiver Anthony Evans was listed as out on the team’s availability report.

Evans has 9 receptions for 88 yards on the season, along with a 52-yard run.

Evans also serves as the team’s starting punt returner and kick returner.

“He’s had two of the really solid weeks of practice, continues to get confidence, grows,” Smart said of Evans following the Mississippi State game.

Read more at DawgNation.