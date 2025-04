Jalon Walker is a linebacker from Georgia. He is expected to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker won the Butkus Award during the 2024 season, finishing with 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He is a seen as a potential top-10 pick after a standout career for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jalon Walker plays both linebacker position

Georgia has put a lot of linebackers into the NFL in recent years. But few, if any, have done it like how Walker did in college.

