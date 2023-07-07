All-American Texas DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye commits to Georgia

When Joseph Jonah-Ajonye saw his mother smile brightly on his official visit, that was finally it. Especially after seeing the way his younger sister came out of her shell on that same trip.

That was everything to the Under Armour All-American defensive line prospect out of Texas.

Joseph-Ajonye had already felt quite cozy in Athens. Those good vibes dated back to his first-ever trip to check out Georgia over the annual scavenger hunt weekend back in May.

“That’s when I knew that was where I wanted to be,” he said. “That’s when I knew this was where I needed to be.”

If we’re being honest, he knew he was doing to be a ‘Dawg back during that weekend. Then he took the official visit about a month later to be sure.

That’s when those frequent pings of “this might be it” in May were replaced but a “this is it” feeling on that OV. Joseph-Ajonye committed to becoming the next terrorizing defensive line prospect in Athens back on June 25.

Read more on DawgNation.com