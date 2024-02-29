Alabama stars: Travaris Robinson brings ‘juice,’ fierce mentality to Georgia defense

INDIANAPOLIS — Travaris Robinson will bring a new look and feel to the Georgia defense, according to Alabama stars Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell.

The Bulldogs open spring drills on March 14 with Robinson one of the new faces on Kirby Smart’s staff, serving as the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator alongside Glenn Schumann.

Turner, a projected Top 10 pick who is related to Robinson through family marriage, shared how the new Georgia defensive hire lifted Alabama his two years in Tuscaloosa.

“He brought a lot of juice and swagger, I’ll say that,” said Turner, a projected first-round draft pick who’s competing at the NFL Combine this week.

