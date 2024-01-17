College

Alabama safety Caleb Downs plans to enter transfer portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Chattanooga v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 18: Caleb Downs #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide breaks a second-half punt for a touchdown against the Chattanooga Mocs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images) (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart spoke glowingly of Alabama safety Caleb Downs earlier this season.

And now Downs is planning to enter the transfer portal.

The talented safety will have three years of eligibility remaining. He is seen as one of the best players to enter the transfer portal in this cycle.

Downs was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. He led Alabama in tackles with 107 while picking off two passes and breaking up another four. He also had a punt return for a touchdown for the Crimson Tide.

“He doesn’t look like a freshman at all. He looks like a guy that’s been playing for three years,” Smart said. “He’s instinctive. He’s fast. He’s fearless. He’s everything that he was in high school. I’ve seen him play about 100 7-on-7 games at our stadium and at our facility when his high school team came over all the time, and he’s everything that we thought he was, punt returner, he’s just a football player that is instinctive, great tackler. Just what you draw up when you want a defensive back.”

Downs was the No. 1 overall player in the state of Georgia for the 2023 recruiting cycle after leading Mill Creek High School to a state championship. Downs committed to Alabama over Ohio State and Georgia. Those two teams should be seen as serious contenders to land Downs.

