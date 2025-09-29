College

Alabama replaces Georgia as SEC favorite

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Gunner Stockton (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 21.5-point favorite over Kentucky, but the Bulldogs are no longer favored to win the SEC.

The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) took one of the biggest tumbles in AP Top 25 poll, falling seven spots on the heels of their 24-21 home loss to Alabama (3-1, 1-0), and are now fourth among teams favored to win the SEC championship.

The Crimson Tide, conversely, moved up seven spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 10 and are the new favorites to win the SEC (per DraftKiings.com).

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

