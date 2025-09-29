Alabama replaces Georgia as SEC favorite

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 21.5-point favorite over Kentucky, but the Bulldogs are no longer favored to win the SEC.

The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) took one of the biggest tumbles in AP Top 25 poll, falling seven spots on the heels of their 24-21 home loss to Alabama (3-1, 1-0), and are now fourth among teams favored to win the SEC championship.

The Crimson Tide, conversely, moved up seven spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 10 and are the new favorites to win the SEC (per DraftKiings.com).

