Abdur-Rahim posts career night as Georgia basketball topples Mount St. Mary’s

ATHENS – Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s career-high 23-point night fueled Georgia basketball’s offense to a season-high night of its own, beating Mount St. Mary’s 94-82.

UGA’s top scorer was simply dominant, shooting 5 of 9 from the floor and making all 10 of his free throw attempts before a scattered Stegeman Coliseum crowd Wednesday night. The 6-foot-8 guard scored early and often, leading the Bulldogs (8-3) through a sluggish start with 21 points in the first half.

Abdur-Rahim’s offensive explosion is nothing new to the Bulldogs this season. The South Orange, N.J., product currently holds the school record for single season free throw percentage (91.7) and has scored double digits in nine of UGA’s 11 games this season.

Abdur-Rahim also leads Georgia from 3-point range, shooting an impressive 55 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bulldog offense was much more collective in the second half. Illinois transfer RJ Melendez led the second half effort with 16 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Noah Thomasson contributed another 10 points in the second half to keep the fast-paced Mountaineer offense comfortably behind.

As good as Georgia looked offensively, it left the defensive identity White has cultivated in the dust on Wednesday. The Mountaineers’ 82 points tie the most Georgia has allowed this season, going back to the season-opening loss to Oregon.

Mount St. Mary’s out-rebounded UGA 30-29 and scored 18 points off turnovers. Georgia coach Mike White also mentioned Georgia’s slowness defending the paint, where the Mountaineers scored 44 points.

