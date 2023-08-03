The 9 players Georgia football needs to have standout fall camps

Georgia begins fall practice on Thursday, holding its first of 25 practices before the first game of the 2023 season against UT-Martin.

As Kirby Smart outlined numerous times on Wednesday, players will have the chance to showcase how they can help Georgia heading into the 2023 season.

“We want to get better and we want our players to grow and get better,” Smart said. “You don’t get better by not practicing. We’re going to be physical, we’re going to go against each other and we’re going to compete.”

