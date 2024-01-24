The 6 Georgia football players where the depth chart doesn’t matter

ATHENS — We’ve put out our projected depth charts for the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Of course, with Georgia playing so many players across a number of positions, some players and positions are more iron-clad than others.

Georgia isn’t likely to rotate out Carson Beck at quarterback and Malaki Starks at safety. Conversely, the Bulldogs rotate pretty regularly on the defensive line and at wide receiver.

So below are some players who might not necessarily starters in their place on the depth chart but will obviously play a significant role for the Bulldogs in 2024.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans: Barring a massive spring, Evans isn’t likely to be a starting wide receiver for Georgia when the Bulldogs open the season against Clemson.

But he’s shown enough that he’s going to play some kind of role for the Bulldogs. Late against Alabama, he was returning a key punt for the Bulldogs. He then scored his first career touchdown in the win over Florida State.

Georgia brings back Rara Thomas, Dominic Lovett and Dillon Bell, who will all command plenty of targets. The Bulldogs also landed three wide receivers out of the transfer portal. But Evans’ straight-line speed allows him to stretch the defense and makes him an interesting piece for this offense.

Tight end Lawson Luckie: Oscar Delp is firmly going to be Georgia’s starting tight end next season. But as Delp played significantly this past season, Luckie has a chance to do so for Georgia in 2024.

Luckie had a strong spring as an early enrollee last season, only for a preseason ankle injury to prevent him from seeing the field. It took Luckie some time to get over the injury, but tight ends coach Todd Hartley was impressed with how Luckie overcame that adversity during his freshman season.

Like Evans, Luckie caught his first career touchdown in the win over Florida State. Georgia does have to replace Brock Bowers and it may lean more on its wide receivers in 2024. But Luckie is going to earn a shot to be a key piece in this offense.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss: Georgia rotating on the offensive line is nothing new. Be it at guard or tackle, Georgia has found a way to get plenty of experience for a number of offensive linemen.

