5 things from Kirby Smart: Georgia arrives in Miami connected for Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. — The Georgia players who arrived healthy are all in and ready to put the squeeze on Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Kirby Smart said it’s the healthiest the Bulldogs have been since October — even if the team is most notably missing All-American Brock Bowers and projected first-round offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

This, in addition to some 20 players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“We’re excited to get down here,” Smart said, minutes after stepping off the chartered Delta flight.

“I’m really proud of the guys that are dying to go play. Everybody thinks like these guys aren’t going to play, our guys are going to play, our guys want to play, our guys are excited to play.”

Several mid-year enrollees made the trip along with Vanderbilt receiver transfer London Humphreys, Smart said. Freshman cornerback Daniel Harris, who recently went in the portal is also on the travel roster along with kicker Jared Zirkel.

Smart said the motivation for the team is clear.

“Our senior class and guys leaving, they really want to finish on top, they really want to get 50 wins for the senior class,” Smart said. “I think we’re at 49, (and) it’s really important to them to hit that 50 number.”

Here are 5 key takeaways from Smart from the arrival press conference:

Scouting report?

Smart said he doesn’t know what to expect from Florida State, as the Seminoles are reloading after some starters opted out.

