5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola is on his way to Georgia six months earlier than expected

Dylan Raiola is on his way to Georgia. Just not the University of Georgia just yet.

The 5-star QB commitment from Arizona plans to make the move to Georgia for his senior year of high school football. He will play for Buford High School. Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

That in and of itself, is a bombshell for the 2023 high school season in Georgia. The Wolves, who have won 11 state championships since 2000, are immediately now seen as the team to beat for this fall.

That’s not exactly news. The Wolves are that team in Georgia every year. Now they have just added the nation’s No.1 overall prospect to their team. Buford already had a trio of 5-star recruits on the roster for this fall.