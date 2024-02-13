4 things column: Carson Beck Lamborghini sign of times for Georgia football

ATHENS — Kirby Smart likes to say Georgia players “eat off the floor” when it comes to their football, and the results certainly speak to having a hard-nosed, premium product.

But the Bulldogs also enjoy the spoils of life off the field like few others, as Carson Beck’s latest headline shows us.

Beck has a new Lamborghini deal of some sort, as he was recently pictured with an exotic SUV worth approximately a quarter of a million dollars.

Beck’s new ride is no doubt associated with the deal he reached with Georgia to return for another season playing quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo recently told a group of donors that Beck was the most important recruit of this offseason, as the UGA quarterback weighed his options of going to the NFL draft.

