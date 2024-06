Georgia just landed a commitment from a playmaking Florida receiver named Tyler Williams.

Nope, not that Tyler Williams. This isn’t some 2022 deja vu here.

That Tyler Williams was a 4-star WR from the 2023 class. He was also from Florida and was ranked among the nation’s Top 100 overall recruits. He hit the portal after his first season and is now at Minnesota.

This is Tyler J Williams. The 4-star WR chose the Bulldogs over a strong interest in Miami and UCF.

Read more at DawgNation.