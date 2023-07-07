4-star OT Nyier Daniels has committed to Georgia

Nyier Daniels just made his college decision between Florida State, Georgia, Rutgers and Texas.

He’s going to be a ‘Dawg.

The 6-foot-8-plus, 370-pound rising senior from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey now becomes one of the largest recruits in Georgia football history. Amarius Mims might have been right at the same height, but he was nowhere near as heavy when he was in high school.

This is one of those commitments where the visual needs to flash high on the page. Daniels is so massive that sometimes the photos he posts on social media can’t get his whole frame in the picture.

Why was it Georgia?

“I really like coach [Stacy] Searels and coach Kirby [Smart] at Georgia,” he said. “With the two times that I got to go up there, I got time to spend with them and their families. Just to see who they are really like as a person. Then with the players there as well. Just getting to see if the shoe fits. I like how they work and also their coaching skills.”

