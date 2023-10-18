4-star CB speedster Ondre Evans flips from LSU to Georgia

Ondre Evans has been on the move a lot recently. The Christ Presbyterian (Nashville, Tenn.) recruit jumped from an unranked recruit to among the nation’s top 125 prospects in the latest 247Sports rankings.

That’s not the only moving he’s been up to.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior chose today to flip the college commitment he made back in June for LSU to the Georgia football program. Evans now ranks as the nation’s 10 CB and the No. 106 recruit on the pure 247Sports rankings.

He’s also the nation’s No. 15 CB and the No. 152 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle on the 247Sports Composite scale. The move makes Evans the 27th member of the nation’s top-rated recruiting class for the 2004 cycle.

Evans, like every Georgia DB target for Brown, can fly. He plays both as a receiver and a cornerback for his high school team. The newly-flipped Bulldog was timed at 10.55 seconds in the 100 meters during track season this spring.

That also set a new school record for Christ Presbyterian. He was already under the 11-second mark as a rising junior in the spring of 2022. The 4-star’s best was a 10.89 showing in the spring of his sophomore year.

The expectation here is the Evans will be an early enrollee in the 2024 class for the ‘Dawgs in January.

It was a necessary move given the attrition to the defensive back class for the ‘Dawgs since this summer. The ‘Dawgs had seen two of their top 100 DB commits leave the class in that span. They were down to just 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV and 4-star All-American cornerback prospect Demello Jones at the DB spot for this class.

Read more at DawgNation.com.