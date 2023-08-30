College

3 things with Kirby Smart: Offensive evolution, cutting loose and WR issues

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart at Georgia Football Preseason Scrimmage in Sanford Stadium (8/13/22) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a preseason scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is ready for the 2023 version of Georgia Bulldogs to get dialed in on Saturday beyond the scoreboard.

Smart met with credentialed media following practice on Tuesday to answer questions and share insight on his No. 1-ranked program as it prepares for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday against FCS school UT-Martin.

Georgia football is as process driven as any, so it’s not surprising Smart will be judging his team’s execution in every phase.

“The first game is no different than the last game in terms of things that will get you beat, but I do think first-game jitters exist,” Smart said, asked what sorts of things he looks for in opening games.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!