3 things from Kirby Smart, Georgia parting shots from 31-23 win over Georgia Tech

Kirby Smart didn’t need to sugarcoat anything on Saturday night after his short-handed Georgia football program got past a rapidly improving Georgia Tech program in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs 31-23 victory over the Yellow Jackets served its purpose as Georgia improved to 12-0 on the season to remain in contention for spot in the College Football Playoffs entering into next Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

“I’ll tell you what, it was a lot of fun having that kind of atmosphere,” said Smart, who went out of his way to hype up the in-state rivalry game throughout the week.

“I think our kids really enjoyed it. I thought our fans showed up and did a great job, made it feel like it was like 50/50 with our fans out there.”

Smart knows better than anyone the sort of priority and energy Georgia Tech is putting into the rivalry under new coach Brent Key, and the importance for his team to match that enthusiasm.

That was even more true in this matchup, as UGA was playing without All-American tight end Brock Bowers, explosive receiving threats Ladd McConkey and RaRa Thomas and starting offensive guard Tate Ratledge.

“Once again our kids show up very resilient, tough,” said Smart, whose team fell behind 7-0 for a sixth straight game. “I mean, this game is not measured by stats and rushing yards and first downs — it’s measured by heart, and you’ve got to have a whole lot of heart to go out there and fight and play like our guys have done week after week after week.

“I mean, you see across the country in these rivalry games what happens. I know better than anybody that it can go either way in these tight games.”

