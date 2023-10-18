3 things from Kirby Smart: Georgia moves past Brock Bowers’ injury

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was predictability ambitious discussing his No. 1-ranked team and how it is moving forward with All-American Brock Bowers out indefinitely after undergoing ankle surgery.

Georgia football is indeed on the clock, looking to make the most of its bye week before the annual showdown in Florida on Oct. 28 against the rival Gators.

“The obvious areas we can improve in, defensive, the red area is a key area and forcing more turnovers is a huge area,” Smart said, his Bulldogs ranked 61st in the nation in turnover differential having made nine interceptions while still looking for its first fumble recovery.

“Offensively, the ability to run the ball and be explosive running the ball,” Smart said. “We want to continue to do that, and improving in the red area.”

Georgia has scored 36 times on 40 trips into the Red Zone, but Smart is dissatisfied with the touchdown ratio, as 11 of those scores have been field goals.

“We want to be a 70 percent touchdown team,” Smart said after the 37-20 win at Vanderbilt. “What happens is, you get ranked high in red zone but it’s because you kick field goals and get points. We don’t even evaluate that stat.

“It does us no good to go down there and kick field goals. It’s a win for the defense.”

Here are three other things Smart said at his Tuesday bye week press conference worth noting:

