3 takeaways from Georgia’s 45-7 win over Marshall: Offensive questions linger

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is the most proven coach in college football, and it’s really not debatable.

Smart is typically two steps ahead of the college football world and has built the best program in the nation, but there’s a danger that comes with that: a reluctance to change.

It wasn’t so long ago that Smart would say, “If it ain’t broke, find a way to fix it.”

A 45-7 home-opening win suggests at surface level Georgia football isn’t broke, but some things need fixing sooner than later.

Read more at DawgNation.