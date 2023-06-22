College

3-star Georgia DL prospect Quintavius Johnson Jr. commits to Georgia

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com

UGA Fans Fans during the Bulldogs' game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo by Perry McIntyre) (Perry McIntyre/Perry McIntyre/isiphotos.com)

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com

Georgia decided to add a 3-star under-the-radar gem to the nation’s top-rated signing class on Wednesday evening.

Quintavius Johnson Jr. worked out in Athens on Wednesday, earned a committable offer and wasted no time in committing to the back-to-back national champions. He was originally offered by the Bulldogs back in April.

That’s just part of the routine during the month of June when the ‘Dawgs host official visitors in June over the weekend and then hold evaluation camps for prospects and targets from several recruiting cycles during the week.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!