3-star Georgia DL prospect Quintavius Johnson Jr. commits to Georgia

Georgia decided to add a 3-star under-the-radar gem to the nation’s top-rated signing class on Wednesday evening.

Quintavius Johnson Jr. worked out in Athens on Wednesday, earned a committable offer and wasted no time in committing to the back-to-back national champions. He was originally offered by the Bulldogs back in April.

That’s just part of the routine during the month of June when the ‘Dawgs host official visitors in June over the weekend and then hold evaluation camps for prospects and targets from several recruiting cycles during the week.

Read more at DawgNation.com.