3 reasons Georgia recognizes No. 14-ranked Missouri as upset threat

ATHENS — Missouri could be the most dangerous team remaining on Georgia’s regular-season schedule, even if the Tigers aren’t necessarily the “best.”

Coach Kirby Smart certainly recognizes the threat as he revealed the Bulldogs put an extra day of prep in for Missouri even before Georgia began direct prep on Florida during the bye week.

Fact is, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ take with the Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday will likely determine the SEC East Division champ, and in Georgia’s case, the Bulldogs most surely would have to win the division to get into the CFP.

There will be added pressure as a 15-point favorite playing at home in front of a national television audience, and it will be up to this 2023 version of UGA football handle that element.

Missouri flexed on Georgia last season in Columbia, leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter before tailback Kenny McIntosh spearheaded the 26-22 comeback win.

McIntosh, along with many other key players — Stetson Bennett (312 yards passing), Brock Bowers (5 catches, 66 yards), Darnell Washington (3-64) and Dom Blaylock (3-42) — won’t be coming out of the tunnel on Saturday.

Quarterback Carson Beck has proven steady in the clutch, and the re-emergence of receiver Ladd McConkey has added electricity to an attack that has featured Daijun Edwards steadily churning out rushing yards.

