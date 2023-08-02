College

3 questions Georgia coach Kirby Smart will want answered during fall camp

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia’s spring practice on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak to reporters prior to Georgia’s start of fall camp this week.

Georgia opens the season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2 but Smart has made it clear that the Bulldogs won’t be worried about their opponent. Instead, the Bulldogs will spend the next month focused on internal improvement.

The Bulldogs have some questions they’ll have to address themselves before embarking on their 2023 season. Below are some of the bigger questions Smart will want answered over the course of the next month.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

