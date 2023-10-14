3 Georgia offensive questions at Vanderbilt game

NASHVILLE — Georgia football faces a test of a different kind against Vanderbilt as it looks to maintain momentum.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will have a noon kickoff — 11 a.m. local time — against a team that’s lost five straight in front of 28,000 fans in what’s likely to be the most humbling SEC game day environment of their careers.

Vanderbilt Stadium is under construction, resulting in limited capacity and increased ticket pricing for visiting fans and students.

It’s a very different environment than a week ago, when Georgia players were under the bright lights of Sanford Stadium for an SEC showdown against a previously unbeaten Kentucky team that was ranked No. 20.

Can Georgia maintain its standards and not play down to the level of competition against an injured Commodores team (2-5, 0-3) that has lost five in a row and poses little threat?

That is just one of the questions for Coach Kirby Smart and his team to answer in today’s game.

Here are three other questions:

Read more at DawgNation.com