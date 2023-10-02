3 burning issues for Georgia football, answering the tough questions

AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia got served up a dose of reality, with all of the concerns Kirby Smart voiced coming to fruition.

Still, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs found a way to overcome two costly turnovers and the momentum generated by one of the most raucous crowds in college football, winning 27-20 over Auburn in a classic rivalry showdown.

RELATED: 3 quick things from Georgia’s come-from-behind win over Auburn

The Georgia fans expecting the 2023 version of their Bulldogs to roll out their helmets and dominate haven’t been paying attention or listening to their head coach.

Here are answers to the three burning questions many have about No. 1-ranked Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) as it readies to play host to No. 20 Kentucky (5-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Defensive front issue

It’s real, and while Glenn Schumann can dial up pressure packages to compensate in the pass rush (3 sacks Saturday), the Bulldogs got what they got with run defense.

Georgia yielded more than 200 yards rushing for the first time since 2018 (at LSU) — a string of 65 games.

UGA has lost five first-round NFL Draft picks off its D-Line over the past two years, and the returning veterans aren’t as good as those they replaced and the young talent has been slow to step up.

Read more at DawgNation.com