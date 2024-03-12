College

3 burning Georgia offensive questions for spring drills, Carson Beck chemistry, return of RBU

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Gunner Stockton (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14), Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) before Georgia's game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Spring football is all about questions, coaches and players asking and answering them throughout the 15 NCAA-allocated practices.

Georgia has the consensus top head coach in the nation in Kirby Smart and a preseason No, 1-ranked roster headed by Heisman Trophy co-favorite Carson Beck.

And yet, these Bulldogs — who haven’t lost a regular-season game since 2020 — have questions to answer just like every other team.

Maybe even more so, because of the 30 or so players leaving the program via the portal to other FBS schools (17) or the NFL as draftees or free agents.

Read more at DawgNation.

