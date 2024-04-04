College

2024 NFL Draft Intel: 4 Georgia football standouts consensus picks in top 2 rounds

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

10/28/23- Florida vs Georgia Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) during Georgias game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Outgoing Georgia football players remain among the most discussed and sought-after players in the upcoming draft as April 25 approaches.

Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims are first-round locks, while Ladd McConkey and Kamari Lassiter are considered possibilities among the first 32 picks.

ESPN analyst Field Yates is the most recent to project a two-round NFL “mock draft,” providing more insight into the most promising Bulldogs in this draft class.

Bowers remains a favorite to be selected by the New York Jets, who will be hoping legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers can revive his career at 41 years old.

