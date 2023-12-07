2024 Georgia football schedule: Way-too-early ranking of opponents

ATHENS — Georgia football is making a run at what would be a seventh-straight Top 10 season and bowl victory, but already, talk has turned to 2024.

The Bulldogs complete schedule is out, parts of it reported by ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and outside of back-to-back games against Alabama and Auburn, it looks manageable with two open dates sprinkled in.

Certainly, Coach Kirby Smart’s program will be expected to qualify for the inaugural 12-team playoff in 2024 after coming off what was a third-straight 12-0 regular season in 2023.

The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game by a 27-24 count, however, and fell from No. 1 to No. 6 in the rankings and will play a 13-0 Florida State team in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

It marks the second time Georgia has faced an undefeated team in a non-CFP game in the past four years. An undefeated Cincinnati team led by Desmond Ridder felt wrongly left out of the 2020 CFP playoff and nearly pulled an upset over Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Next year’s SEC Championship Game, it’s worth noting, will have a different look as there will no longer be divisional play. T

he top-two teams in the 16-team league -- Oklahoma and Texas are joining next season -- will meet in the conference title game.

Georgia has known for years that it would open next season against Clemson in Atlanta in a neutral site game, putting its streak of 39 straight regular-season wins on the line.

