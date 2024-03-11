The 1 player at each position Georgia football needs to have a strong spring

ATHENS — For the first time in 2024, the Georgia football team will take the practice field on Tuesday.

There will be a mix of familiar faces, led by Carson Beck and Malaki Starks, with a heavy influx of newcomers, led by the likes of Ellis Robinson and Trevor Etienne.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at one player at each position who could greatly help the team should they string together some strong spring practices.

Quarterback: Freshman Ryan Puglisi

Beck returns as the starter. Gunner Stockton seems to securely be the backup quarterback. Puglisi is an unknown, as he is making the transition from prep school in Connecticut to life in the SEC.

