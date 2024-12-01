College football players scuffle after flags come out following rivalry wins

College football was dominated by flags on Saturday. Not the ones thrown by officials — the ones planted by players in the middle of the field.

Michigan, North Carolina State and Florida celebrated road wins by displaying flags on the logos in the middle of their rivals' stadiums. Arizona State put its own twist on the day with a trident.

The results were, well, predictable.

Michigan scuffled with Ohio State after a group of Wolverines attempted to plant their flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium in Columbus following a 13-10 victory. There was a similar scene in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, after at least one N.C. State player tried to plant a Wolfpack flag on UNC's field following a 35-30 win. And another skirmish in Tallahassee, Florida, after Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. planted a flag on Florida State's logo after a 31-11 win.

“Obviously what happened there at the end of the game is not who we want to be as a program,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “It’s embarrassing to me and it’s a distraction from a really well-played football game. I want to apologize on behalf of the entire organization just in terms of how we represented the university there. We shouldn’t have done that. We won’t do that moving forward. And there will be consequences for all involved.”

Arizona State defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika tried to plant a trident in the middle of Arizona's logo after a 49-7 win over the Wildcats. Kongaika, an Arizona transfer, then held on as Arizona wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig tried to take the trident away, and the duo was surrounded by players from each school.

There was another skirmish after Missouri's dramatic 28-21 win over visiting Arkansas, but it didn't look as if there were any props involved.

Police in Ohio used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves in the melee that overshadowed the Wolverines' victory. One officer suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a hospital, a police union official said.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he understood his players’ actions.

“There are some prideful guys on our team who weren’t going to sit back and let that happen,” Day said.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings said he didn’t like how the Buckeyes players involved themselves in the Wolverines’ postgame celebration, calling it “classless.”

