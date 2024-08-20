Coco Gauff will be on boxes of Wheaties a year after her US Open title

NEW YORK — (AP) — A year after becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff is teaming up with the "Breakfast of Champions."

As she gets set to defend her U.S. Open title, Gauff is going to be on the cover of a limited-edition box of Wheaties, the cereal maker announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Open begins next Monday. Gauff won the tournament in 2023 at age 19. That made her the youngest American champion at the event since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff's Wheaties box comes a few months after 39-time major champion and an equal rights pioneer Billie Jean King was honored by the brand.

“I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big,” Gauff said.

___

