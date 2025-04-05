Coach Luis Enrique's guile guides PSG to 13th Ligue 1 title without defeat

PARIS — (AP) — Luis Enrique was mobbed by his staff members and thrown into the air in celebration after Paris Saint-Germain won Ligue 1 with six games to spare on Saturday.

The coach did not escape a drenching either, as he was doused from water bottles after the 1-0 win over Angers secured the record-extending 13th French title without having lost yet.

Only a draw was needed but teenage forward Désiré Doué got the only goal at a festive Parc des Princes bathed in sunshine. That made it 23 wins in 28 games so far, with 80 goals scored and 26 conceded.

After second-placed Monaco lost at Brest 2-1 later, PSG had a massive lead of 24 points.

It was PSG’s 11th French championship and fourth straight in 13 seasons since Qatari backer QSI took over the club. The previous two came in 1986 and 1994.

“The club has so many achievements. The objectives are to play attractive soccer and to go and win trophies," Luis Enrique said.

On a lap of honor, they stopped at the Auteuil section of the stadium and celebrated with the fans.

“The fans are so proud of us and we gave them this title,” Luis Enrique said. “Throughout the season, this team has shown something. The fact that other soccer fans, who are not PSG fans, like our style of play is a huge honor for us.”

For PSG captain Marquinhos it was a 10th Ligue 1 winners' medal after joining the club in 2013 from Roma as a highly rated 19-year-old central defender.

In the post-galactico era, with the team shorn of stars such as Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar, Marquinhos felt there was more unity.

“We’re seeing beautiful things this year, a communion. This title recognizes the work we’ve done,” he said. “I didn't win the title twice (in 2017 it went to Monaco and in 2021 to Lille). That's why I told everyone to celebrate the title because it hurts when you don't win it.”

Having won the French Super Cup and Ligue 1, PSG remains in the hunt for a quadruple of trophies. It hosts Aston Villa on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, a trophy PSG has never won. Then the French Cup final against Reims on May 24.

And to cap a dominant season made easier by the lack of a consistent rival, with Marseille and Monaco failing to sustain a challenge, PSG could also become the first French side to go through an entire league unbeaten.

PSG’s attack stutters

PSG labored against an Angers side battling relegation and which has lost its last five games without scoring.

Midfielder Vitinha had a long-distance shot brilliantly saved by Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana late in the first half.

But otherwise PSG failed to trouble the visitor until the 55th minute, when Doué adroitly volleyed in Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 's pinpoint cross to the back post.

Ligue 1 top scorer Ousmane Dembélé came on in the second half but failed to add to his league-leading 21 goals.

Köhn's blunders hamper Monaco

Philipp Köhn was restored as Monaco's No. 1 after being dropped earlier this season.

After being at fault for both goals against Brest, he may find himself back on the bench.

Köhn scored an own goal in the 42nd minute and then completely misjudged a bouncing shot in stoppage time.

The defeat weakened Monaco's grip on second place in a hard-fought battle for Champions League qualification next season, with the top four qualifying.

Lyon moves into contention

Attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki's winner helped Lyon beat Lille 2-1 and move up to fourth place.

Defender Bafodé Diakité put Lille ahead in the first minute following a corner. Veteran forward Alexandre Lacazette equalized from the penalty spot late in the first half.

With 20 minutes to go midfielder Corentin Tolisso nodded the ball down to Cherki, who drilled a low shot inside the right post and then fell on his back in celebration. ___

